Global News Morning Calgary
September 1 2017 10:52am
02:19

2017 Shaw Charity Classic: Miguel Angel Jimenez could cook again

The first round of the 2017 Shaw Charity Classic kicks off on Friday. As Lisa MacGregor reports, Miguel Angel Jimenez said he might just cook up some shrimp for fans again this year.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home