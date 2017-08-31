Global News at Noon Calgary
August 31 2017 2:40pm
03:49

Get Sparked: liquid nitrogen ice cream

Thu, Aug 31: In this week’s edition of Get Sparked, Dallas Flexhaug is joined by Jacqueline Tran from TELUS Spark to make ice cream using liquid nitrogen. For more visit http://www.sparkscience.ca.

