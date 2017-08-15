Global News at 5:30 Montreal
August 15 2017 11:13am
02:31

Daisy Sweeney passes away

Daisy Sweeney, a pillar of Montreal’s black community, has passed away at the age of 97. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, she taught her younger brother, jazz great Oscar Peterson, how to play piano.

