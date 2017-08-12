Global News at 6 Montreal August 12 2017 7:37pm 02:43 Frustration mounts over Oka land dispute Kanesatake Mohawks are rallying to protect a stand of trees known as The Pines. Developers want to build on the site, but residents argue construction there would be illegal. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports. Kanesatake Mohawks protest construction on “ancestral land” in Oka <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3666217/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3666217/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3666217/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/130/43/GMTL0812_oka_848x480_1023419971512.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?