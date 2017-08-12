Global News at 6 Montreal
August 12 2017 7:37pm
02:43

Frustration mounts over Oka land dispute

Kanesatake Mohawks are rallying to protect a stand of trees known as The Pines. Developers want to build on the site, but residents argue construction there would be illegal. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

