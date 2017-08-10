Global News at 6 Saskatoon August 10 2017 9:45pm 01:58 Saskatoon reaction to Premier Brad Wall stepping down as Sask. Party leader Political analysts and business leaders in Saskatoon are also reacting to Premier Brad Wall stepping down as Sask. Party leader. Meaghan Craig reports. ‘It is hard to lay this duty down’: Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall to step down <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3662442/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3662442/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3662442/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/998/363/THU_GSAS_MEAGHAN_CRAIG_100817_848x480_1022215235529.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?