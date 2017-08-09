Global News Morning Winnipeg
August 9 2017 11:40am
03:36

Winnipeg preps for Nuit Blanche

Timm Bruch sits down with an organizer of Nuit Blanche to chat about the festival’s upcoming date — which runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and features some new projects in 2017.

