Global News at 5:30 Montreal
August 4 2017 4:21pm
01:58

Beaconsfield repaving bad road work

After an uneven paving job on Elm Avenue left Beaconsfield residents confused and infuriated, officials say workers are now making sure the job is completed properly. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.

