Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 31 2017 8:10pm
01:46

Sexual assaults up in Edmonton

Edmonton’s police chief says the city has seen a 13 per cent increase in sexual assaults. Sarah Kraus reports.
READ MORE: http://globalnews.ca/news/3637314/sex-assaults-spike-13-in-edmonton-police-chief/

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home