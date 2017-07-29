Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
July 29 2017 8:00pm
01:52

Small town of Hafford, Sask. becomes set of local comedy film

Hafford Sask. became the set of the lighthearted comedy film, “The Keepers of Kielbasa.” Rebekah Lesko with a behind the scenes look.

