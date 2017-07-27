Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 27 2017 9:49pm
01:06

Markov, Habs part ways

Veteran defenceman Andrei Markov will not be returning to the Montreal Canadiens for the 2017-18 season. Global’s Dan Spector finds out what the Russian plans to do now.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home