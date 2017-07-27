Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 27 2017 8:16pm
04:39

Edmonton health matters: July 27

In tonight’s health matters, Su-Ling Goh has the details on new research into antibiotics, a father/son TED Talk aimed at inspiring a new way of thinking about autism and how would you like a new $2 million home?

