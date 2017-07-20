Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 20 2017 8:52pm
00:57

Edmonton boxer Jelena Mrdjenovich sets sights on 50th fight in Rogers Place

Edmonton boxer Jelena Mrdjenovich has accomplished a lot in her boxing career. Now, for her 50th fight, she has her sights set on Rogers Place. But is there enough demand?

