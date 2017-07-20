Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 20 2017 8:53pm
00:55

Amazing 11-year-old Edmonton golfer heads to Toronto for skills challenge

Kalee Seto is 11 years old and shoots in the low 40s on nine holes. This weekend, she’s heading to Toronto to take on some of the best golfers her age from all across Canada.

