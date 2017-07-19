Coulees
July 19 2017 7:25pm
01:48

Prairie rattlesnake left dead, hanging on post in Lethbridge park

The public is concerned after a rattle snake was found with its head smashed and rattle removed, hanging from a fencepost in Popson Park. Elaine Van Rootsellaar reports.

