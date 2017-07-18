Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 18 2017 8:00pm
01:56

Meet the couple who won the $435K Edmonton Eskimos’ 50/50

A local couple is more than $435,000 richer after claiming the prize from Friday night’s Edmonton Eskimos’ 50/50 draw. Today, we met the winners. Sarah Kraus has the story.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home