In an already tight rental market, dozens of Kelowna residents are hoping for a break on renting a new place.

More than 130 people that either lost everything to the blaze or had condos that were heavily damaged in the Truswell Road condo fire July 8 need new places to live.

They were introduced to potential landlords Monday night when the creators of a new website that just launched in Kelowna put away the technology and added a human touch to their search.

Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.