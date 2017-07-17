Global News at 6 Winnipeg
July 17 2017 5:54pm
01:18

Trauma investigated as cause for polar bear death at Assiniboine Park Zoo

Officials at Assiniboine Park Zoo are beginning the testing process, to determine the cause of death of a two-year-old polar bear Saturday. Global’s Shelden Rogers reports.

