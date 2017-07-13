Global News at 11 Okanagan
July 13 2017 8:51pm
02:46

Piping Hot Summer Drummer fills Silver Star Mtn. with music

The largest school of piping in drumming in the world has gathered at Silver Star Mtn. near Vernon.

Travis Lowe gets the ‘Lowe Down’ on what it takes to learn the bagpipes.

