Global News at 11 Okanagan
July 13 2017 1:06am
00:33

Hwy 33 brush fire begun by crash

A one hectare brush fire north of Westbridge on Highway 33 was started by a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

BC Wildfire crews are said to be making progress on containing the Boomerang Creek wildfire.

