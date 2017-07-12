Global News at 5 Calgary
July 12 2017 6:41pm
01:54

Father of Calgary burned car homicide victim Cody Pfeiffer speaks out

Wed, Jul 12: Wed, Jul 12: The father of homicide victim Cody Pfeiffer’s says he will miss his son’s drive and determination the most. Quinn Campbell has more.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home