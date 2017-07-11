Global News at 6 Saskatoon
July 11 2017 8:35pm
02:16

Saskatoon cleans up from 1 in 25 year storm event

Hail and torrential rain pummeled parts of Saskatoon on Monday. Meaghan Craig with details on the one in 25 year storm event.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home