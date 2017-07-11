Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 11 2017 5:40pm
02:19

Châteauguay wants to repeal pit bull bylaw

Châteauguay has banned pit bulls since the 1980s, but now the city is repealing the ban. As Global’s Dan Spector reports, officials insist breed-specific legislation doesn’t work.

