World July 9 2017 7:41pm 00:44 Vancouver, Toronto rank among top 10 most livable cities in the world A new Ipsos global poll found Vancouver and Toronto are highly regarded as places to live, but they’re not as sought after as tourism and business destinations. Toronto, Vancouver among top 10 cities to live, but lag in business and tourism: Ipsos global poll <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3586114/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3586114/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3586114/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/636/831/Best_citites_848x480_989598275771.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?