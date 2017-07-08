Global News at 10 Saskatoon
July 8 2017 12:38am
02:05

Waterski mentor Ryan Dodd

Last week, Ryan Dodd set a world record for the longest jump on waterskiis in Florida. But instead of hanging loose on the beach, he’s been sharing his passion for the sport with young athletes. Claire Hanna reports.

