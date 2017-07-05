Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 5 2017 5:40pm
02:02

Seniors party at Pointe-Calumet’s Beachclub

Hundreds of Montrealers are partying it up at Pointe-Calumet’s famous Beachclub – but these aren’t your average partygoers. Global’s Matt Grillo explains.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home