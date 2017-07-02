Sports
July 2 2017 8:18pm
01:08

Loading...

Maple Leafs sign veteran forward Patrick Marleau to 3-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs dipped into the unrestricted free agency market on Sunday inking long time San Jose Shark Patrick Marleau who says he’s ecstatic to be a Maple Leaf.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home