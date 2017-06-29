Global News at 10 Saskatoon
June 29 2017 12:37am
01:59

Loading...

Team Saskatoon prepares to host FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters

In just over two weeks, downtown Saskatoon will be basketball central as the city plays host to a FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters event. Ryan Flaherty reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home