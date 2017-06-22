Global News Morning Calgary
June 22 2017 11:16am
Meet Jayse McLean and Greg Cullen from the Okotoks Dawgs

Thu, Jun 22: Okotoks Dawgs players Jayse McLean and Greg Cullen join Global Calgary to discuss this year’s season as the team celebrates its 10th anniversary.

