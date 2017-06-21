Global News Hour at 6
June 21 2017 10:23pm
B.C. companies team up to clean up derelict boats

Wed, Jun 21: Three B.C. companies are teaming up to clean up derelict boats from their corner of the province. Grace Ke reports on their “high-flying” efforts.

