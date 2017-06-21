Global News at Noon BC
June 21 2017 3:27pm
07:17

Loading...

Sonora Resort’s Kumquat Cured Salmon

Lukas Gurtner, the new executive chef of luxury wilderness Sonora Resort, joins us in the Global News studio to make his delicious Kumquat Cured Salmon recipe.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home