Global News at Noon BC
June 20 2017 3:07pm
01:39

Loading...

Marathon hikers take on Grouse Grind challenge for B.C. charity

Dozens of avid hikers are seeing how many times they can climb the Grouse Grind in a single go. Jordan Armstrong finds out how and why the hikers plan to do it.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home