Caught On Camera
June 20 2017 2:22pm
Eagle captured on camera stealing salmon off of B.C. boat

Check out this video of B.C. wildlife at play! Ashton Phillips of Kyuquot, B.C. captured on camera a sneaky eagle stealing the salmon he was going to use as halibut bait.

