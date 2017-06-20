Global News at Noon Calgary
June 20 2017 2:07pm
Court hears testimony from woman stabbed while trying to intervene in 2014 murders

Tue, Jun 20: The trial of Hari Pal continued Tuesday with testimony from a woman who tried to intervene in the 2014 killings. Tracy Nagai has the details.

