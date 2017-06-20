Global News Morning Calgary
June 20 2017 9:10am
Scott and Amber get the giggles when Jordan Witzel talks ‘swinging’

Jordan Witzel got confused by Tuesday’s ParticiPACTION 150 Play List activity of the day: swinging. The mix-up caused Amber Schinkel and Scott Fee to get the giggles.

