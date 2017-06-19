Global News at Noon Calgary
June 19 2017 2:02pm
01:27

Loading...

Mental health concerns around accused as trial starts for Hari Pal

Mon, Jun 19: Hari Pal appeared in court Monday, but when asked to enter a guilty plea he simply stated “I do not know.” Tracy Nagai has the details from court.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home