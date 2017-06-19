Global News Morning Calgary
June 19 2017 9:22am
04:30

Loading...

Art featured in the 2017 Calgary Stampede Lotteries dream home

Leslie Horton gets a behind-the-scenes look at the art from Calgarian John Gerrard set to be featured in the 2017 Calgary Stampede Lotteries dream home.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home