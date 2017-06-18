Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
June 18 2017 12:19am
01:38

Valkyries en route to world championships

The WWCFL season is over, but football continues for eight members of the Saskatoon Valkyries. As Claire Hanna reports, they’re en route to B.C. for the football world championships.

