June 16 2017 10:07pm
Harbour porpoise dies at Vancouver Aquarium

Fri, Jun 16: Just one day after the Vancouver Aquarium launched legal action against the Vancouver Park Board over a cetacean ban, its harbor porpoise has died. Jill Bennett reports.

