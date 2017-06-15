Global News at 6 Saskatoon
June 15 2017 3:05pm
Saskatoon weather outlook: 50mm rain in Sask. with more on the way!

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Saskatchewan and more is on the way in Saskatoon’s weather forecast. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan tells us when.

