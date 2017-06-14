Global News at 5 Calgary
June 14 2017 7:08pm
01:56

Loading...

Calgary man arrested in ‘CanadaCreep’ investigation

Wed, Jun 14: A 42-year-old man is facing voyeurism-related charges in connection with the “CanadaCreep” Twitter account investigation. Gary Bobrovitz reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home