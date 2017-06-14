2017 parade marshal
June 14 2017 2:18pm
‘It’s about relationship building’: Tsuut’ina First-Nation Chief Lee Crowchild

Wed, Jun 14: Global’s Leslie Horton talks to Tsuut’ina First-Nation Chief Lee Crowchild about being named one of the 2017 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshals.

