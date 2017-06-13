Global News Hour at 6
June 13 2017 9:40pm
01:54

Facebook post highlights garbage at B.C. park

Tue, Jun 13: A Facebook post has highlighted a growing problem: More and more people who have no respect for B.C.’s pristine wilderness. Nadia Stewart has the story and the shocking pictures.

