Global News at 6 Saskatoon June 13 2017 3:13pm 03:32 Loading... Saskatoon weather outlook: June drought moves out, rain slides in Drought conditions come to an end in Saskatoon as rain moves into the weather forecast. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the latest. Saskatoon weather outlook: June drought moves out, rain moves in <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3524629/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3524629/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3524629/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/119/335/Rainfall%20Totals%20June%2013.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?