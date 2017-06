As the search continues for a small plane missing in the B.C. Southern Interior, Global News is learning more about the pilot.

Jonathan Simons said Alex Simons had under nine months experience.

Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sidney Robillard flew from Lethbridge to Cranbrook Thursday, where they stopped for gas.

They took off for Kamloops but never arrrived at their destination.

Searchers continue to scour their planned flight path.