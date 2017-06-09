Global News Morning Saskatoon
June 9 2017 8:51am
03:40

Loading...

Hayley Wickenheiser receives honorary University of Saskatchewan degree

Hayley Wickenheiser was honoured by the University of Saskatchewan with an honorary doctor of laws degree. Adam MacVicar talks with the Shaunavon, Sask., native.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home