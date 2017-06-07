Global News Morning Saskatoon June 7 2017 10:36am 02:26 Loading... Air guitar championships come to Saskatoon this weekend The Saskatchewan Air Guitar Championships are this Saturday at Saskatoon Farmers’ Market. Carly Robinson speaks with the organizer about how you can get involved. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3509265/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3509265/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3509265/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/982/3/2017-06-07T14-37-20.433Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?