Global News at 6 Saskatoon
June 6 2017 8:13pm
Warman RCMP officer to be sentenced on assault charges

Arguments played out in court and details emerged about what happened the day of the assault as well as what lead the corporal to “snap” while on-duty. Meaghan Craig reports.

