Global News Morning Montreal June 6 2017 9:45am 01:46

Sold-out crowd expected for Obama speech

Around 6,000 people are set to attend Barack Obama's speech at the Palais des congrès in Montreal. As Global's Billy Shields reports traffic and congestion could worsen in the area.