Global News at 6 Saskatoon
June 5 2017 8:28pm
01:38

Loading...

Hail damage claims piling up in Saskatoon

Over 1400 claims have been made so far after Saskatoon was pummeled by a hail storm on Friday afternoon. Meaghan Craig reports on the extent of the damage.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home