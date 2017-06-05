Global News Morning Calgary June 5 2017 7:31am 01:51 Loading... Canadian victim killed in London attack had attended MRU Christina Archibald has been identified as the Canadian killed in Saturday’s terror attack in London. Doug Vaessen has details on her ties to Calgary. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3502527/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3502527/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3502527/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?